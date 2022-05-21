Bengaluru: In a move that is aimed at empowering women in the state, the Karnataka government on Saturday said it has reserved 33 per cent for female candidates in outsourced government jobs in all the departments. An announcement in this regard has been made by state Chief Secretary P Ravikumar in a circular.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: 2 Dead, Several Houses Damaged; CM Announces Compensation For Family Of Deceased | Key Points

Currently, out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees, there are 1.5 lakh outsourced staff. So now, at least 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees, the state government said in the circular.

According to the circular, the state government recruits data entry operators, housekeeping staff and other group D employees, drivers through outsourcing.

The state government in the circular said women can do equally good work even in outsourced jobs. Therefore, all government jobs and services through outsourcing should have 33 per cent reservations for women, it stated.

The 33 per cent reservation is applicable for all autonomous bodies, universities, urban local bodies, and other government offices, the circular stated and added that the senior officials should ensure that it is implemented without any hurdle.