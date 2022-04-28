Bengaluru: As covid cases witnesses a concerning spike, the Karnataka government is reportedly planning to put in place some fresh curbs which were lifted earlier owing to the dip in cases and speed up the vaccinations for those who are still unvaccinated.Also Read - 7 IndiGo Pilots Found Using Offensive Language On Emergency Frequency, DGCA Begins Probe

Notably, the state has successfully managed to vaccinate the maximum number of its citizens above the age of 18. BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) chief Gaurav Gupta has said that all citizens above the age of 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 96% with the second dose. "Similarly, all children in the 15 to 17 years age group have received their first dose and 55% of children in the 12 to 14 years age group have received at least one dose, while efforts are on towards vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries at the earliest."

According to the reports, the state has inoculated the COVID-19 vaccines to seven lakh eligible citizens for the second time in the last two months via door-to-door campaign.

Meanwhile, the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government is considering to bring back fresh curbs in the state which were earlier lifted owning to the waning covid third wave. However, no decisions have been made so far. BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta told reporters on Wednesday that COVID should become a part of everyone’s lifestyle.

All BBMP UPHCs are offering free vaccination for dose 1:

➡️Covishield (18+ years),

➡️Covaxin (15+ years)

➡️Corbevax (12-14 yr group) Dose 2 and precaution dose (FLWs, HCWs, and 60+ years). pic.twitter.com/TVOeaeoGxX — Gaurav Gupta (@BBMPCOMM) April 27, 2022

“In order to ensure that we are well equipped to fight against the pandemic, it is imperative that all eligible beneficiaries across all age groups specified by Govt. of India comes forward and get vaccinated at the earliest. We hereby request all eligible beneficiaries to visit your nearest vaccination centre and receive your due vaccination dose without delay,” the note read.