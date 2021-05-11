Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 39,510 new COVID-19 cases. According to the data released by the state Health Department, Karnataka reported 480 deaths and 22,584 discharges in the last 24 hours. Karnataka conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state. Also Read - Black Fungus Kills 2 In Madhya Pradesh, 13 More Infections Detected in Indore | Details Here

On Tuesday, the first Oxygen Express for Karnataka arrived at Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), Whitefield. The Oxygen Express reached the city at 9.30 am carrying six containers, with 20 tonnes of oxygen each. Also Read - Class 12 Student From West Bengal Develops Unique Mask, Claims It Can Kill Coronavirus

According to South Western Railway, the oxygen express carrying six cryogenic containers with medical oxygen weighing 120 tonnes departed from Jharkhand on Monday. According to railway officials, the containers were given a ‘Green Corridor’ so as to transport oxygen to Karnataka at the earliest. The containers have travelled more than 1800 km. Also Read - Moody's Slashes India's GDP Growth Forecast to 9.3% Due to COVID Pandemic