Bengaluru: The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors have called for a statewide indefinite strike from 29th November, Monday over pending demands, reported news agency ANI. The medicos on Sunday called to withdraw all elective services including OPDs and elective OTs (excluding emergency services) in all the medical colleges affiliated with it.

The association has put forward three demands in an official statement released. Let's take a look.

Restructuring of academic fees according to academic year 2018-19

The doctors said their academic fees saw a 400% hike from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000, for which they had conducted repeated symbolic protests. The association said that the doctors were made to pay the sum in full without any concession and that they had submitted letters to the concerned authorities but to no avail.

Payment of Covid-risk allowance

The doctors also said they had been working during the Covid waves that swept the state and nation, risking their lives and compromising on their academic needs, so they deserve payment of Covid-risk allowance at the earliest.

Timely payment of stipend to post graduates and interns

In May 2021, the Karnataka government had announced a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month starting from the month of April for all the resident doctors. The protesting doctors stated in their press release that it had been six months since the announcement and yet the funds had not been released by the state. MMCRI Mysore has been protesting over the issue since 9 November, boycotting all the elective duties without hindering any emergency services and now doctors of the entire state have decided to join them.