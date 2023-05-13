Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Results 2023: What Did PM Modi, Others Said On Congress’ Win

The incumbent BJP came out with a rather below-par performance and the JD(S) barely managed to salvage pride.

Congress will form the next state government.

Now that the dust over the exit polls and the early counting trends about Karnataka Results 2023 is done and dusted, it is almost certain that Congress will form the next state government. Meanwhile, the incumbent BJP came out with a rather below-par performance and the JD(S) barely managed to salvage pride.

Meanwhile, as the results became more prominent and clear, there was a flurry of reactions to the surprising show put up by Congress.

Let’s take a look at some of them here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations.”

Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Uttar Pradesh said: “As I said, this (coming to power in Karnataka) is a huge responsibility. We went to the people with a few guarantees & we have to fulfill them. We have to work for the people. Public will tell us what will happen next”.

#WATCH | #KarnatakaElectionResults | “As I said, this (coming to power in Karnataka) is a huge responsibility. We went to the people with a few guarantees & we have to fulfill them. We have to work for the people. Public will tell us what will happen next,” says Priyanka Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/8m7LT89WTf — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament representing Karnataka state in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said: “The whole election campaign was about the issues of Karnataka. We didn’t make it a national election, we made this election for Vidhan Sabha. Congress’ win is PM Modi’s decisive defeat. This is because except for PM Modi, there was no other face. The issues we raised were related to the state. But BJP made the election campaign like a referendum for PM Modi. JP Nadda said that if you give a vote to Congress PM Modi’s blessings will not be with you. The campaigning by PM Modi was totally rejected by the people of Karnataka”.

#WATCH | Delhi: The whole election campaign was about the issues of Karnataka. We didn’t make it a national election, we made this election for Vidhan Sabha. Congress’ win is PM Modi’s decisive defeat. This is because except for PM Modi, there was no other face. The issues we… pic.twitter.com/0b92PRJXuX — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “I take responsibility for this debacle. There are multiple reasons for this. We will find out all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for Parliament elections”.

#WATCH | #KarnatakaResults | “…I take responsibility for this debacle. There are multiple reasons for this. We will find out all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for Parliament elections..,” says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/JqFnjMAPhY — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said: “Congrats @INCIndia on spectacular winning of Karnataka. The unjustifiable disqualification of brother @RahulGandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the #KannadigaPride by teaching a befitting lesson to BJP’s vindictive politics. The landmass of Dravidian family stands clear of BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 to restore democracy and constitutional values in India.”

Congrats @INCIndia on spectacular winning of Karnataka. The unjustifiable disqualification of brother @RahulGandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 13, 2023

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Just the way Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have NO bearing on Telangana Thanks to the people of Karnataka for rejecting ugly & divisive politics 🙏Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily for investments & creating infrastructure for the greater good of India 🇮🇳 My best wishes to the new Congress Govt in Karnataka”.

Just the way Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have NO bearing on Telangana Thanks to the people of Karnataka for rejecting ugly & divisive politics 🙏 Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily for investments &… — KTR (@KTRBRS) May 13, 2023

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!! When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity : that is the moral of the story, lesson for tomorrow”.

My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!! When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity : that is… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 13, 2023

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said: “Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai (Here in Karnataka the market of hatred has been shut down and a shop of love has been opened”).

#WATCH | “Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai”: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on party’s thumping victory in #KarnatakaPolls pic.twitter.com/LpkspF1sAz — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

