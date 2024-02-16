Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Revokes Ban On Celebration Of Religious Festivals In Residential Schools & Colleges; HERE’S WHY

Karnataka Revokes Ban On Celebration Of Religious Festivals In Residential Schools & Colleges; HERE’S WHY

The decision to restrict the celebration of religious festivals had caused an uproar among the public. Many argued that such restrictions violated the rights of students to practice their religious beliefs.

Karnataka Revokes Ban On Celebration Of Religious Festivals In Residential Schools & Colleges; HERE'S WHY

Bengaluru: After facing backlash, the Karnataka government has decided to revoke its order to restrict the celebration of religious festivals in government-run residential schools and colleges. The Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) had earlier issued a circular banning the celebration of religious festivals in the premises of the residential schools and colleges under the jurisdiction of the Social Welfare Department. This decision drew criticism from various sections, including the Opposition.

Trending Now

However, later, the KREIS withdrew the circular and allowed the celebration of national and regional festivals, as well as anniversaries of great personalities, in the residential facilities. The initial circular had only permitted the celebration of Republic Day, Independence Day, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Kannada Rajyotsava, B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, Valmiki Jayanti, Kanakadasa Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Constitution Day, and Yoga Day.

You may like to read

The decision to restrict the celebration of religious festivals had caused an uproar among the public. Many argued that such restrictions violated the rights of students to practice their religious beliefs. Critics also pointed out that celebrating religious festivals is an integral part of our cultural heritage and helps foster a sense of unity and harmony among diverse communities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.