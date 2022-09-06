Bengaluru: As the tech capital continues to batter the ravaging floods, The Silicon Valley Of India, Bengaluru has now turned to Venice (as netizens are calling it) as the city is battering with raging flood situation that has brought entire capital to its knees. Owing to the incessant torrential rains, the block education officer has ordered that primary and high schools in Bengaluru East Zone to remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: Vehicles Damaged In Flood? Check How Insurance Policy Can Cover Your Loss

As per report by news agency ANI, Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Scientist, Meteorological Department, said, "Today's rainfall report for Bengaluru is: Electronic City-8 cms, City office-4 cms, International airport-9.6 mm & HAL airport-5 cms. Heavy rain for next 2-3 days in Bengaluru, a yellow alert was issued for today."

She further added that widespread rains for next 5 days in coastal & North interior Karnataka, 3 days widespread rains followed by fairly widespread rains in the next 2 days in South interior Karnataka arte expected.

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted that Bengaluru is unlikely to get any respite from the incessant rains for the next couple of days and issued a yellow alert.

Such climate crisis knows no bounds. It has affected people from every walk of life. As the city continues to reel under the ravaging effects flood, people are wading through life finding alternate means. From cranes, tractors to boats, reportedly people have been arriving at offices on these alternate mode of transportation.

At least one person ahs been dead and 75 localities experiencing waterlogging. The inundated city has been grappling with a weakened infrastructure, the condition of which was revealed in the time of this crisis. The city has forced people to come up with alternate modes of transportation such as tractors and cranes. The lack of a strong infrastructure in city can be fathomed by the level of inundation with 131.6 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.