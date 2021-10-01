Karnataka School Reopening News: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh on Thursday made a big announcement and said the state is planning to resume classes 1-5 after Durga Puja holidays amid mixed response to the decision of the state government.Also Read - Vietnam's Biggest City To Resume Most Activities From Oct 1

Speaking to Indian Express, BC Nagesh said the state is making preparations to reopen primary schools but is waiting for approval from the Covid Technical Advisory Committee.

Earlier, the Department of Public Instructions had declared 11-day Dasara holidays from October 10 to 20.

Moreover, the education minister had earlier announced that classes 6-12 will start functioning at full capacity from October 1 in districts that have less than 1 per cent Covid-positivity rate.

As per the guidelines, the schools will open five days a week, while Saturdays and Sundays will be set aside to clean and sanitise the premises.

According to updates, the state education department is preparing a plan to resume the mid-day meal scheme, but the final decision will be taken after October 1.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Thursday recorded 933 new cases and 14 deaths, pushing the total number of infections to 29,76,000 and death toll to 37,794.

As per the updates from the health department, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 291 fresh cases, as the city saw 172 discharges and 5 deaths. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.81 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.50 per cent.

After Bengaluru Urban, the highest number of fresh infections was recorded in Dakshina Kannada with 94, Udupi 77, Mysuru 76 and Chikkamagaluru 63.

Bengaluru Urban district has now a total of 12,46,430 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,77,981 and Tumakuru 1,20,216.

Among discharges, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,22,651, followed by Mysuru 1,74,997 and Tumakuru 1,18,740.