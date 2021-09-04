Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the government has not considered reopening schools for classes 1 to 5 yet in wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that guidelines to restrict organising large-scale events and rallies will be issued once again, in view of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in state. “No, we have not considered it yet. We will see how things will function with classes 6,7 and 8, and based on that we will take further decisions,” Bommai told reporters in response to a question on reopening schools for Classes 1-5. The Karnataka government has already allowed the reopening of schools for students from Classes 9 to 12 since August 23, and Classes 6,7 and 8 will reopen from September 6.Also Read - Viral Video: Karnataka BJP MLA's Son Cuts Birthday Cakes With iPhone, Slammed For 'Ugly Display of Wealth' | Watch

To a question about large-scale events, rallies linked to political parties taking place despite restrictions, Bommai said, "We are taking all these things seriously, as few such events have taken place, we will once again announce guidelines for such events." Several incidents of events or meetings by political parties, including by the ruling BJP which organised "Jan Ashirwad Yatras" across the state, has witnessed a large-scale gathering of people, in violation of COVID-19 protocols, and they have come under intense criticism.

IMCT to visit Karnataka

Further, noting that the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) is visiting the state in the wake of recent floods and landslides, the Chief Minister expressed confidence about getting funds as per the state government's demand, under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms. "I will be holding a preliminary meeting with them (IMCT) along with Ministers and officials today and will share all information and reports, and after their visit to affected regions, another round of meeting will be held. Our officials will also be travelling with them," he added.

(Based on PTI inputs)