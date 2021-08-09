Karnataka School Reopening UPDATE: As per the latest update, the Karnataka Schools will reopen from August 25. According to a Times Now report, the state Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh issued an order stating that the schools will reopen from August 25 for classes 9, 10 and 11. The announcement was made today in a press conference for Karnataka SSLC Result 2021.Also Read - Kerala Schools to Reopen in Phased Manner Once it Gets Nod From Centre: Education Minister

The order further added that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of the schools would be issued tomorrow i.e. August 10, 2021. Schools, students, teachers and other stakeholders must go through these SOPs before the reopening of schools commences. Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening Update: CM Basavaraj Bommai Takes Important Decision, Check His Statement Here

Owing to the covid situation in the country, the Karnataka school reopening had been delayed for quite some time. Previously, in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, it was decided that schools would be allowed to function and hold classes in batches and on alternate days. It was then also decided and announced to reopen schools from August 23. Also Read - School Reopening News: Top Virologist Suggests Schools to Reopen in Phases With Vaccinated Staff

Earlier, the Karnataka government had decided to reopen schools for students from Class 9 to 12 (II PUC) from August 23, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. After taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, he said that the government has decided to impose weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra, and that the existing night curfew across the state will begin from 9 PM instead of 10 PM.

The Chief Minister on Friday chaired a meeting with health and education experts, Ministers and senior officials of the state government to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

“We have discussed the current COVID situation, also some directions have come at the all-India level about the possible increase or decrease in the positivity rate in the days to come, based on that we have come to certain decisions,” Mr Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr Bommai said, we have decided to impose weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra and the night curfew in force across the state will begin from 9 PM itself instead of 10 PM (it will be from 9 PM to 5 AM), and police have been asked to implement it strictly. Currently, night curfew in the state is from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Stating that at the meeting detailed discussions were held with education and health experts regarding opening of schools, also regarding the positions taken by other states in this regard, Mr Bommai said, “We have decided to do it in two stages. In the first stage, Class 9, 10, also 11th and 12th (I and II PUC) classes will start from August 23.”