Bengaluru: As Karnataka witnessed some improvement in the covid situation, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government on Monday allowed half-day classes for standard 9-10 to start in (Govt/Aided/Un-aided schools) in districts with less than 2 per cent positivity rate. According to the order issued by the Office of Commissioner, Public Instructions Department, the Classes will start from 23 Aug (10 am-1.30 pm on weekdays, Sat 10 am-12.50 pm).Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopen; Low Student Attendance Marked on First Day

The order also informs that the opening of schools for standards 1 to 8 will be decided later. “In the districts where positivity rate is above 2 per cent, it’s instructed to conduct classes (std 1-10) in alternative ways,” the order reads. “To maintain physical distancing, as per the availability of number of classrooms and teachers in the schools, it’s instructed to conduct classes by making a group of 15-20 students (for 9 and 10 std) in each group,” it further adds. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Meghalaya Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Ex-HNLC Leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew's Death