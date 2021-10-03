Bengaluru: A decision regarding reopening of schools for classes 1-5 in Karnataka will be taken after the festival season, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday. The state government has reopened educational institutions in a phased manner after discussion with parents and experts, he added.Also Read - School Reopening in Delhi: Will Normal Classes Resume For Junior Students After Diwali? Kejriwal Govt to Take Final Decision Soon

The Karnataka government first reopened higher education institutions, then pre-university and later schools for classes 9-12 and then 6-8. “We will take a decision shortly after the festival season. Let the Dussehra vacation get over,” Sudhakar said after meeting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Also Read - Maintain Social Distance, Use Face Mask: Centre Urges All To Follow Guidelines As Festivals Approach

When asked about a school in Bengaluru being shut after children tested positive for Covid, the minister said the government was aware of it. But one incident cannot determine whether to reopen schools for classes 1-5, he added. “That school is shut now and many children are isolated. Two children had symptoms and they are not in a serious condition. We are keeping a watch on every school in the state,” the minister said. Also Read - Over 70 Students, 3 Staff Test Covid Positive In Himachal's Mandi, School Made Micro-Containment Zone

Karnataka Schools Reopening: Here’s what else state health minister said:

Sudhakar said that it had been more than a month that schools were reopened for classes 6-8 in the state and the government had not received any reports of concerns from schools so far. He further said that the government was to reopen schools for classes 1-5 “because medically speaking immunity in children up to 12 years is highest”. Since children are small and keeping parents’ concern in mind, the government focused on reopening educational institutions in a phased manner, he added. The minister defended government’s decision of reopening of educational institutions, saying it did not take decisions in hurry. Even now if we see children are facing problems, then we will immediately take back our decision, he said.

So far, Karnataka has administered first dose to over 80% of the entire eligible population of 4.98 crore in the state, while the second dose to 37%. In September, the state administered the highest single-month vaccine doses of 1.48 crore. “At the same speed, we will complete the entire eligible population by the end of December 31,” he said.

(With inputs from agency)