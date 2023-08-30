Home

Karnataka’s Shivamogga Airport To Start Operations Tomorrow; IndiGo Flight To Be First

Shivamogga airport is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka and will commence operations from Thursday with a Bengaluru-Shivamogga IndiGo flight.

New Delhi: The newly-built Shivamogga airport in Karnataka will commence flight operations from tomorrow (Thursday) with an IndiGo flight departing from Bengaluru to be the first one to land at the airport.

“The first flight (IndiGo) will depart from here at 9.50 am and reach Shivamogga at 11.05 am,” Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil had informed on Tuesday.

The Shivamogga airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, back when the BJP was in power before it was ousted by the Congress in the May 2023 elections. The inauguration had coincided with the 80th birthday of Karnataka BJP strongman and four-time Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Shivamogga is the home district of Yediyurappa.

M B Patil, who is also the Large and Medium Industries Minister, said he would travel in the first flight to Shivamogga with Shivamogga district in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Yediyurappa and Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra, among others.

“Tickets have been booked for the next three weeks in advance. There is good demand”, he said.

Shivamogga airport

The airport has been named after renowned Kannada poet Kuvempu and is built on a 663-acre land parcel. The foundation of the airport was laid in June 2020 by then Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa.

Shivamogga airport is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka after Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Only Mangaluru and Bengaluru airports host international flights in Karnataka.

Boasting 3,200 meter long runway– the second longest in Karnataka after the Kempe Gowda International Airport– the Shivamogga airport is capable of accomodating large aircrafts such as the Boeing 737 and the Airbus 320, the Mint reported.

As per officials, the Shivamogga airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 450 crore and the passenger terminal building of the new airport can handle upto m300 passengers per hour. The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

