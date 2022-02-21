New Delhi: Three persons have been arrested in the Sunday night killing of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, even as the funeral procession of the victim witnessed violence including stone-pelting and arson. State BJP leaders decried the murder and demanded NIA probe into the matter alleging the role of some Islamic outfits. A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night around 9 pm. Officials said that Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony. Three suspects have been arrested so far, Karnataka police said.Also Read - Curfew Extended In Shivamogga For Two Days, Schools To Remain Shut | Details Here
At least three persons, including the photo journalist and a policewoman, were injured when miscreants pelted stones during the funeral procession that took place amid tight security on Monday while several vehicles were damaged and torched. “Detailed investigation is on… an investigation report will reveal things on reason and details…..three people have been arrested so far… who, where, how I cannot disclose as investigation is on, interrogation has to happen to know the reasons for the murder,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said. He said, prima facie according to his information five people were said to be involved in the murder, but how many are behind them and all other related details will come out from investigation. Also Read - Shivamogga Murder Case: All Accused Identified, Say Police; Six Arrested
Shivamogga, which is around 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row. However, the reason behind the killing is not immediately known. After the incident, some supporters of the deceased came out on the streets and vent their anger. There were also reports about some shops being ransacked by miscreants, and police vehicles too being set on fire as part of the violence. Also Read - Karnataka: Amid Ongoing Hijab Row, 4 Students Appear For Practical Exam Without Wearing Headscarves
Speaking to reporters, Dr. Selvamani R, Deputy Commissioner, Shivamogga district asserted that the overall situation is peaceful. However, Local police, RAF have been deployed to maintain law and order. “Section 144 has been declared in the area. Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals. We are also working with them. We have also announced a holiday for the schools and colleges”, Selvamani added.
- We have requested the DC to impose a curfew starting tonight till tomorrow morning. Everything is peaceful after the procession ended. The total deployment of police forces will be more than 500 in number: Laxmi Prasad BM, SP Shivamogga
- The loss of Harsha is like losing my own son. I stand with his family, am giving them Rs 2 lakh as compensation: MP Renukacharya, BJP MLA from Honnali, Karnataka
- My brother was an active member of the Sangathan. He only used to think about Hindus and that is what killed him. Last night we were informed that he has been admitted to a hospital. We want strict to be taken against the culprits: Praveen, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s brother
- At present, everything is under control in Shivamogga; 200 more police personnel sent from Bengaluru, 1200 already stationed. RAF also present there. We’ve instructed SPs of other districts as well to closely monitor the situation: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra
- We have arrested three people. As per my information, five people are involved in this murder: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra
- We have not yet received any final report related to arrests. We’ve taken some people into custody. Inquiry going on. Very soon we’ll get info related to the murder, that can be said only after investigation: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra
- Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered yesterday (in Karnataka). I think it’s a conspiracy, he has been murdered under a conspiracy. A serious inquiry should be done. Govt will take up the issue seriously. If needed, case should be handed over to NIA: CT Ravi, BJP National General Secretary
- I urge immediate action to arrest the culprit: Siddaramaiah, Former Karnataka CM
- Police have arrested two persons in the case so far, reported CNN NEWS 18.
- Additional forces have been called to avoid any untoward incidents in Shivamogaa and police have launched a hunt for the miscreants.
- Three bikes and one good vehicle were torched in Sigehatti in Shivamogga.
- Few leads have been gathered in the incident during the investigation which started last night, said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.
- Karnataka minister Eshwarappa alleged that ‘Muslim goons were involved in the murder of the Bajrang Dal activist’. He accused Congress’s DK Shivakumar of “provocating the Muslim goons”. The Congress leader, on the other hand, has rejected his allegations.
- No one in this country can pardon him. He had said that the national flag should be replaced with a saffron flag at the Red Fort. I don’t know why BJP is mum: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar when asked about min KS Eshwarappa’s allegations against him of instigating people.
- Last week, when Karavali issue (hijab row) started, I predicted that this kind of development will take place. We saw the death of boy. This is the achievement of Congress & BJP. They destabilised peace of this state. They wanted this kind of incident: JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy
- Authorities have directed schools and colleges to suspend normal classes for the day.
- Superintendent of Police BM Lakshmi Prasad told reporters that a task force has been formed to track down those behind the incident.
- “Our priority is to find them and get them punished. We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally,” Prasad told reporters.
- “A group of 4-5 youth murdered him. I don’t know of any organization being behind this murder. Law & order situation under control in Shivamogga. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in city limits have been closed for two days”, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.
- Another state minister assured that the accused will be arrested soon. “I’ve received information on the incident from Shivamogga DC and SP. I’ve also spoken with the CM & home minister. The situation in Shivamogga is under control; DC & SP instructed to maintain law and order”, ANI quoted the minister as saying.
- I condemn this incident. It took place in the district from where the home minister & CM come. The culprit should be hanged. I demand the state home minister’s resignation: Congress leader Siddaramaiah.
- Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, on the other hand, said that the Karnataka government is trying its best to keep the situation under control but some groups are provoking people.