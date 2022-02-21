New Delhi: Three persons have been arrested in the Sunday night killing of a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, even as the funeral procession of the victim witnessed violence including stone-pelting and arson. State BJP leaders decried the murder and demanded NIA probe into the matter alleging the role of some Islamic outfits. A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night around 9 pm. Officials said that Harsha was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony. Three suspects have been arrested so far, Karnataka police said.Also Read - Curfew Extended In Shivamogga For Two Days, Schools To Remain Shut | Details Here

At least three persons, including the photo journalist and a policewoman, were injured when miscreants pelted stones during the funeral procession that took place amid tight security on Monday while several vehicles were damaged and torched. “Detailed investigation is on… an investigation report will reveal things on reason and details…..three people have been arrested so far… who, where, how I cannot disclose as investigation is on, interrogation has to happen to know the reasons for the murder,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said. He said, prima facie according to his information five people were said to be involved in the murder, but how many are behind them and all other related details will come out from investigation. Also Read - Shivamogga Murder Case: All Accused Identified, Say Police; Six Arrested

Shivamogga, which is around 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row. However, the reason behind the killing is not immediately known. After the incident, some supporters of the deceased came out on the streets and vent their anger. There were also reports about some shops being ransacked by miscreants, and police vehicles too being set on fire as part of the violence. Also Read - Karnataka: Amid Ongoing Hijab Row, 4 Students Appear For Practical Exam Without Wearing Headscarves

We have instructed police officials to analyse the situation and maintain law & order; have to take care for 2-3 days: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on violence breaking out in view of the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Visuals from Shivamogga, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/8Xgby4Ol2c — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Selvamani R, Deputy Commissioner, Shivamogga district asserted that the overall situation is peaceful. However, Local police, RAF have been deployed to maintain law and order. “Section 144 has been declared in the area. Police are investigating the case and trying to find out the criminals. We are also working with them. We have also announced a holiday for the schools and colleges”, Selvamani added.

Karnataka | Body of the 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was allegedly murdered yesterday in Shivamogga, being taken to his residence amid Police security after postmortem. Large numbers of workers of Hindu organisations join in. pic.twitter.com/6jllIkEZ0q — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Here are the LIVE Updates for this big story:

We have requested the DC to impose a curfew starting tonight till tomorrow morning. Everything is peaceful after the procession ended. The total deployment of police forces will be more than 500 in number: Laxmi Prasad BM, SP Shivamogga The loss of Harsha is like losing my own son. I stand with his family, am giving them Rs 2 lakh as compensation: MP Renukacharya, BJP MLA from Honnali, Karnataka My brother was an active member of the Sangathan. He only used to think about Hindus and that is what killed him. Last night we were informed that he has been admitted to a hospital. We want strict to be taken against the culprits: Praveen, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s brother

