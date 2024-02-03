Karnataka Shocker: Minor Boy Kills Mom For Not Serving Breakfast; Surrenders at Police Station

Home

Karnataka Shocker: A minor boy killed his mother for not serving breakfast to him. after committing the crime, he approached the police station and surrendered himself. The incident took place in Mulbagal town on Friday.

Kolar: A shocking incident has emerged from Karnataka where a son killed his mother for not serving him breakfast. The incident came to light on Friday when the minor boy approached the police station in Mulbagal town and confessed killing her mother. According to the boy’s statement, he was getting ready for school and asked mother to give him breakfast. The mother refused to give him breakfast and told him ‘he was not her son’.

Angered by her mother’s words, the boy hit her on her head with an iron rod. The women died on the spot.

As per police, the boy walked to the police station and urged a senior police official to speak to him. He then confessed to the cops he had killed his mother out of rage.

In a non-similar incident, Bodies of two persons, a male and female, were found on Tuesday on the outskirts of Kokatnur village in Athani taluk.

It’s suspected that the man and woman were in love and were murdered. After killing the duo the murderer dumped the bodies on the outskirts of village.

As per preliminary information, male was identified as Yasin and female as Heena residents of Kokatnur.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code investigating the mater.

Further details are awaited.

