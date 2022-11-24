College Student In Karnataka Arrested For Recording Semi-Nude Videos Of 1200 Girls In Hostel Washroom

Bengaluru: Months after the Chandigarh episode, another shocking incident has come to limelight in Karnataka where a student of a private college has been arrested for allegedly recording semi-nude videos of girls. According to police, the student is accused of installing a hidden camera in the washroom to record videos of female students of the hostel. Police said the student has recorded more than 1200 half-nude videos and pictures of girls.

Identified as Shubham M Azad, the accused was caught red-handed while fixing the camera in one of the restrooms. The incident was reported on November 19 and a case was filed at Girinagar police station.

After the FIR was registered, the police summoned the accused, checked his laptop and found over 1200 recordings and pictures of female students.

Later, police seized his devices and a probe is underway to check if has uploaded any of the private videos or pictures on the internet.

However, this is not the first time that the accused has been caught filming the girl students. Earlier also, he was caught by the management on November 13 but he was off the hook after giving an undertaking and assuring to not repeat it in the future.

Later on November 19, one of the female students caught him red-handed and an FIR was lodged against him.

Some months back, a similar incident was reported in one of the colleges in Chandigarh and the case is still under probe.