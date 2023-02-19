Home

Karnataka Shocker! Man Kills Delivery Agent While Receiving iPhone | Case Deets Inside

The accused and the victim indulged in an argument over the payment and unboxing the mobile phone.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed a Flipkart delivery partner to death who came to deliver an iPhone in Karnataka’s Haasan district. According to a report in The Hindu, the accused killed the delivery person as he did not have money to pay for his order.

According to the report, Hemant Datta ordered an iPhone through Flipkart at the beginning of February. Manju Naik, the victim, is a resident of Lakshmipuram in Haasan district’s Arsekere and works as a delivery agent with the e-commerce giant Flipkart. The incident, according to the report took place on February 7.

Manju Naik’s brother filed a police complaint with Arsekere police station after the victim went missing. According to the report, the police found the dead body at a railway track and the accused was arrested on Saturday.

About The Incident:

The incident occurred when the Flipkart delivery partner went to deliver the phone. The accused and the victim indulged in an argument over the payment and unboxing of the mobile phone. According to The Hindu’s report, Datta allegedly stabbed Naik with a knife in his house. Police said that Naik died on spot and Datta had hidden the dead body in a gunny bag.

Two days later, Datta threw the bag on a nearby railway track and later burnt the body with petrol.

