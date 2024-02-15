Home

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man Kills Self Over Wife’s Obsession With Making Instagram Reels

A 34-year-old man in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar died by suicide as he was allegedly fed up by his wife obsession of making Instagram reels.

Karnataka News: In a bizarre yet tragic incident, man in Chamarajanagar district allegedly killed himself as he was fed up with his wife’s obsession with making Instagram reels. According to the police, the deceased, identified as 34-year-old Kumar, hung himself from a tree in Hanura area of the town on Thursday.

Giving details, an official said that Kumar, who worked as a coolie, was annoyed by his wife constantly glued to social media platforms, especially with her obsession on making and sharing reels on Instagram and other social sites.

Kumar often objected to her addiction to social media sites which led to frequent arguments between the couple, he said. “A preliminary enquiry has suggested that Kumar objected to his wife’s obsession, but she did not pay heed and continued doing it,” the official said.

Police said the wife’s obsession with making and uploading Instagram reels often led to disputes amongst the couple and ultimately, when things reached a flashpoint, Kumar allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree.

A senior police officer said that no suicide note was recovered from the scene and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and rule out any foul play.

However, preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was tired of his wife’s obsession with social media where she frequently shot and uploaded reels (short videos).

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

