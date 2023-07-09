Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Shocker: Shop Owner Burns Labourer Alive Over Minor Dispute, Arrested

The accused allegedly killed Gajnana over a minor dispute by setting him on fire and then tried to cover up the crime by trying to feign it as an electrocution.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

Mangaluru: A grocery shop owner allegedly burned a labourer to death over a trivial dispute in Mulihithlu area of Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Tausif Hussain, then tried to pass off it off as electrocution, police said.

According to the police, a labourer, identified as Gajnana, was set on fire by the shop owner over a minor dispute and then tried to feign it as an electrocution.

Based on evidence and after questioning local residents in the area, the Mangaluru South police arrested the accused on Saturday, city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, according to news agency PTI.

The senior officer said the accused allegedly killed Gajnana over a minor dispute by setting him on fire and then tried to cover up the crime by informing people in the area that Ganjana had received an electric shock and had been rushed to a local hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.

He said that preliminary investigation confirmed that Ganjana had been burned to death by the accused, who was later arrested, adding that a case of murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

15-yr-old burned alive in Andhra Pradesh

In a similar incident, last month, a 15-year-old boy was burned alive in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district. The accused had allegedly been harassing the victim’s sister, NDTV reported.

According to the report, the victim, identified as 15-year-old Amarnath, said three people, including a man called “Venky” doused him with petrol and set him on fire. The class 10 student later died at a hospital.

The victim’s family has alleged that the prime accused, 21-year-old Venkateshwar, had been harassing Amarnath’s sister and the boy had confronted him sand told him to stop.

Police said a case of murder has been filed in connection with the 15-year-old teen’s death and another case under the POCSO has been registered as the victim’s sister, who was reportedly harassed by the accused, is a minor.

Venkateshwar was detained by the police, an officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

