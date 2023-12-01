Karnataka Shocker: Student Sets Himself On Fire After Getting Scolded From Principal

Home

A boy in Karnataka's Haveri set himself on fire after he was scolded by his school principal in front of his parents for missing classes.

Haveri: A shocking incident has emerged from Karnataka’s Haveri, where a boy set himself on fire on Wednesday at his grandmother’s house, sustaining severe burning injuries. The boy is a pre-university college (PUC) student and hails from Haveri. He had been living in Hangal with his grandmother. Struggling with his studies, he had frequently been missing classes. Observing his behaviours and academic performance continuously, the principal called his parents for a meeting.

Recently, the principal scolded the boy in front of his parents and discussed about his poor exam results and low lack of engagement with his studies.

According to the police, the boy claimed to have experienced harassment from his college principal, citing it as the motive for self-immolation. A case has been filed against the school principal, and an ongoing investigation is underway.

