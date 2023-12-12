Home

Karnataka Shocker: Woman Stripped Naked, House Set on Fire After Her Son Elopes With Lover, 7 Arrested

After receiving information, police immediately reached the spot and rescued Naik’s mother. Police said seven people have been arrested till now and two are still on the run.

The incident was reported between 1 AM and 3 AM on Monday at Hosa Vantamuri village, around 9km away from the district headquarter.

Belagavi: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old woman was stripped naked, paraded and assaulted after being tied to an electric pole yesterday in Belagavi district after her son eloped with a woman. Reacting to the development, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said he visited the victim’s residence and the hospital. “Seven accused have already been arrested and action will be taken according to the law. We are also tracking the victim’s son and the girl she ran away with,” he said.

Giving details, police said the couple, Dundappa Ashoka Naik and Priyanka Basappa Naik, were in a relationship, but the girl’s family was against it. Police said the family members fixed her marriage to another person, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, December 11.

In #Karnataka's #Belagavi, a couple who were in love eloped, boy's mother was stripped naked and beaten her up. A woman was stripped naked, paraded in the village, tied to a pole and beaten on Sunday night in #HosaVantamari village of the taluk. Her house was set on fire.… pic.twitter.com/xp8InuOtuI — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) December 11, 2023

However, the couple eloped the previous night, which triggered the girl’s family. The girl’s family members reached Naik’s home, dragged his mother out, assaulted her, stripped her naked, and tied her to a pole.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A 42-year-old woman was stripped naked, paraded and assaulted after being tied to an electric pole yesterday in Belagavi district after her son eloped with a woman. (Visuals from the victim's residence) pic.twitter.com/wsB0Xgsx4J — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

“Two KSRP platoons and other senior police officials have been deployed in the village. A case has been registered in Kakati police station,” city police commissioner SN Sidramappa told TOI.

Police said the 42-year-old woman is undergoing treatment at a local hospital and a case in this regard has been registered, and further investigations are underway. The hospital sources said the condition of the woman is said to be stable.

CM Siddaramaiah Reacts

Reacting to the incident, chief minister Siddaramaiah said, “Not just Belagavi, our government is strict everywhere. No matter what offence, we’ll take stringent action against those who commit a crime.”

In a post on X, CM wrote, “A woman was stripped naked, tied to a pole and assaulted in Belgaum is extremely inhumane. This has made the whole society dizzy. Our government will not tolerate such heinous acts for any reason.”

