Karnataka: Stae Health Department Issues Heatwave Advisory As India To See More Heatwave Days This Year | Details Here

Karnataka: The state department has issued a health advisory as southern part is expected to see more heatwave days this year. The advisory requested people to stay hydrated and consume fluids to stay hydrated.

Bengaluru: Ahead of the summer season and scorching heat, the Karnataka Health Department has issued a public health advisory for the heatwave in the southern state. The advisory urged vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women, infants and young children, people with mental and physical illnesses, heart patients or high blood pressure patients, and people coming from cooler to hot climates must take extra caution.

The health advisory has asked people to stay hydrated in order to avoid heat strokes. The health department has urged people to consume fluids like lemon water, buttermilk or lassi, and fruit juice and use oral rehydration solutions (ORS). It also asked citizens to eat season fruits and vegetables with high water content.

The advisory has advised people to wear airy footwear and cover their heads during exposure to direct sunlight. People are usually advised to stay inside and occupy spaces that are well-aired and cool as much as possible, shunning direct sun exposure and minimizing daily outdoor pursuits.

The state health advisory requested elderly or sick people, who are living alone, to be supervised and their health should be monitored on a daily basis.

India To See Warmer Summer This Year; More Heatwaves Likely

The country is likely to witness a warmer summer this year with El Nino conditions expected to continue until May, India Meteorological Department said on Friday. More heatwaves are forecasted by the IMD over northeast peninsular India — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka. Same conditions are expected to prevail in Maharashtra and Odisha also.

India is expected to record above-normal rainfall in the month of March (more than 117% of the long-period average of 29.9 mm).

No heatwaves in North India

As per the weather department, heatwave conditions are not expected over north and central India in the month of March.

The El Nino conditions which means the periodic water warming in the central Pacific Ocean will prevail through summer. Neutral conditions is expected to develop thereafter.

Eight Western Disturbances

In the month of February, eight different cyclonic tempests from the Mediterranean region, termed as “western disturbances”, had a significant impact on the weather patterns throughout the western Himalayan states. Out of these, six were quite active, bringing rain and hailstorms to Northern and Central India.

