Home

Karnataka

7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Govt Employees Hold Protest, CM Says Demands to be Addressed | Live Updates

7th Pay Commission: Karnataka Govt Employees Hold Protest, CM Says Demands to be Addressed | Live Updates

Karnataka Strike Latest News Today: The strike from the state government employees comes at a time when CM Basavaraj Bommai said his government is holding on to every good thread ahead of the state assembly elections.

Karnataka Strike Live Updates: The demands of the protesting employees include implementation of at least 40 percent of fitment facilities, and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme.

Karnataka Strike Live Updates: The Karnataka government employees across the state launched indefinite strike on 1 March after their talks with the state government failed on implementation of 7th Pay Commission. Their other demands include the implementation of at least 40 percent of fitment facilities, and reverting to the Old Pension Scheme.

“We’ll not take back the decision of employees protesting until the CM takes the decision to implement the 7th pay commission recommendations. We have given choice to CM, and we’ll wait for govt decision,” CS Shadakshari, President of Karnataka state employees association, told ANI.

You may like to read

The strike from the state government employees comes at a time when CM Basavaraj Bommai said his government is holding on to every good thread ahead of the state assembly elections.

Karnataka | State Government Employees hold a protest at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Campus in Bengaluru, demanding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. pic.twitter.com/HcpFVUAnAN — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Giving details, Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President CS Shadakshari said he met Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and other top government officials from Finance Department and CM’s Office but did not yield any positive results.

“We have informed them (government) that we will go back only if the government issues the order. They sought time to seek a report from the pay commission and to implement it, but we have all unanimously said that we will not withdraw the strike. Strike is certain, whether it is for 15 days or one month,” he said.

Notably, CM Bommai on Tuesday reached out to employees saying that the state administration was ready to seek 7th Pay commission’s interim report and implement it.

The chief minister said he will hold discussions with the pay commission and top officials and expressed confidence about resolving the issue by today.

Karnataka Strike: List of services to be affected

Shadakshari said over 10 lakh government employees are united, and this is the first such large-scale protest by employees in the state, after 22 years.

According to him, the government employees will take part in the protest by abstaining from their duties at schools, colleges, hospitals, and other government institutions.

Because of the strike, most of the services like transport, critical care at hospitals and crematoriums, are likely to be hit. Other services including hospitals, other than casualty and essential services will be affected.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.