Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has said that some areas in Bengaluru will face power outage on November 21 and 22. Bengaluru's West and South zones faced power outage on Sunday due to maintenance and other works. Meanwhile, power outages are also expected across Bengaluru on Monday.

In the South zone, several areas including Siddapura 2nd block, 18th cross, 8th cross, 6th cross, 10th Main, 1st block, 3rd block, 18th Cross, 7th Cross and Someshwaranagar faced power interruptions from 10 AM to 5.30 PM.

In the similar manner, in West zone, power was interrupted from 10.30 AM to 5.30 PM in several areas including Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Remco layout, Binny layout, Central Excise Layout, MC Layout, CES Layout, Bapuji Layout, Saraswathi Nagar, GKW Layout, Secretariat Layout, Marena Halli, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Basaveshwara Layout, BHEL Township, Subbanna Garden, Basaveshwara Layout, VHBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Gangondana Halli, Chandra Layout, MICO Layout, BCC Layout, Kottige Palya, Panchasheela Nagara, Sanjeevini Nagra, Mudalapalya, TG Palya Main Road and Vigneshwara Nagar.

November 22

The BESCOM further added that power outages will also happen in Bengaluru’s south zone from 10 AM to 5.30 PM on Monday. Yediyuru, Someshwaranagar, Mantri Tranquil Apartment, and Gokulam Apartment are among the areas which will be affected.

In the similar way, areas in West zone will also experience power interruptions after 10.30 AM till 5.30 PM. Those areas include Vijayanagara, Hosahalli, Hampinagara, Remco layout, Kayan Layout, Central Excise Layout, MC Layout, CES Layout, Bapuji Layout, GKW Layout, Secretariat Layout, Marena Halli, Widia Layout, Attiguppe, Basaveshwara Layout, Subbanna Garden, BHEL Township, VHBCS Layout, Priyadarshini Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Shivanand Nagar, Moodalapalya, Chandra Layout, Canara Bank Colony, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Nagarabhavi Main Road, Mico Layout, BCC Layout, Gangondana Hally, Prashantha Nagara, Sampige Layout, Amarjyothi Nagar, Hvr Layout, Manasa Nagra, Teachers Layout, NGEF Layout and Panchasheela Nagara.

The North zone will also face power outage from 10 AM to 5 PM in GKVK Layout, Yashodanagar, Tank Bund Road, Venkat Wing Royal, Bagalur Main Road, Dwaraka Nagar, BEL South colony, Kalanagar, Kammagondanahally, Parvathamma Layout, Canara Bank Layout, Attur Layout, Muneshwara Layout, Santoshnagar, Veerasagara, Trivik Apartments, Hanumaiah Layout, Kodigehalli, Balaji Layout, BEL Layout and HMT Layout.

The East zone will also face same issue from 10 AM to 4 PM in a few areas including Amma Bhagavan temple, Domlur surroundings, Double road, Varthur Road, Nagavara Palya, Saint Antony, BBMP Office and NRI Layout.