Bengaluru: At least three children among seven people were killed in the wee hours of Saturday after the cruiser, in which they were travelling, rammed into a tree in Karnataka's Dharwad district. According to police, nine others were injured in the incident, of which three, admitted to the KIMS hospital Hubballi, are stated to be critical.

The incident reportedly took place when several members of a family were returning to Benakanahalli village from Manasura village after attending a function. Twenty-one passengers were travelling in the vehicle which hit the tree between 1.30 a.m and 2.30 a.m. after the driver lost control of it near Bada village in Dharwad Rural Police Station limits.

District Superintendent of Police Krishnakanth rushed to the spot after it was reported. The deceased have been identified as Ananya (14), Harish (13), Maheshwara (11), Shilpa (34), Neelavva (60), Madhusri (20) and Shambhulingaiah (35).

Police said they will verify whether the condition of the vehicle was good and ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further investigation in the matter is underway.