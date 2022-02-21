Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that an ambitious plan has been drafted to introduce ‘Tunga Aarti’ on the banks of Tungabhadra River at Harihar. Participating in the ‘shilanyas’ or foundation stone laying ceremony for 108 ‘mandaps’ for the Tunga Aarti on Sunday, Bommai added that it would be similar to the popular ‘Ganga Aarti’ conducted in north India. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said Harihar would be developed into a major tourist and pilgrim destination in the coming days.Also Read - Curfew Extended In Shivamogga For Two Days, Schools To Remain Shut | Details Here

Harihar, popularly known as Karnataka’s ‘Dakshina Kashi’, is situated nearly 275 km north of Bengaluru. The project at Harihar is the first ‘yoga mantap’ project in south India, and is being set up at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. The project was proposed by Panchamasali Peetha head, Vachanananda Swami. Also Read - Shivamogga Murder Case: All Accused Identified, Say Police; Six Arrested

Bommai complimented seer Vachanananda Swami for creating a conducive environment in the area by organising a clean-up campaign. “Facilities are being created for daily puja and aarti for Tungabhadra River. There are plans to clean up the whole area and develop a walking path on both sides of the river bridge. It would be completed and dedicated to the people soon,” the Chief Minister said. Also Read - Karnataka: Amid Ongoing Hijab Row, 4 Students Appear For Practical Exam Without Wearing Headscarves