Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government is bringing in a legislation to make Kannada “mandatory” in the State. The statement comes amid protests and anger in some quarters against observing ‘Hindi Diwas’. The proposed ‘Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill‘ aims to introduce Kannada as the medium of instruction in schools and colleges and to create job reservations for Kannadigas in the government and private sectors.Also Read - 5 Longest Train Journeys In India

Notably, the Kannada activists have been demanding for many years now for full implementation of Kannada as the administrative language. Also Read - Man Shoots Dog Dead For Barking at Him in Bengaluru's Madagondanahalli

Bommai told the Legislative Assembly that the legislation would be tabled during the ongoing session to make Kannada mandatory and asserted that Kannada is supreme in the State. He said that for the first time a legal statute is being given in the state, making Kannada mandatory, aimed at protecting the language and its users, and also to grow it further. Also Read - Karnataka To Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday By Launching 15-Day-Long Health Campaign

“Our government is not just committed to safeguarding Kannada, but also to promoting it. In Karnataka, when it comes to land, water, language and people, we have kept politics aside and taken a collective decision even in the past.” CM Bommai said. The CM also added that there have been demands for making Kannada mandatory all these years.

The CM was responding to the issue raised by JD(S) legislators and its leader H D Kumaraswamy in the Assembly, opposing celebration of ‘Hindi Diwas,’ calling it forceful imposition of Hindi on Kannadigas.

“India is a union of states with different languages, cultures. There is no scope here to impose any specific language. Our Prime Minister has said very clearly that all mother tongues and regional languages are national languages,” Bommai noted.

WHO IS A KANNADIGA?

A Kannadiga, according to the proposed bill, is a person who is a domiciled citizen for “not less than 15 years” and has learned to read, write and speak Kannada as a language up to Class 10.

This is in line with the Sarojini Mahishi report submitted in 1984, which had made 58 recommendations to safeguard Kannada and Kannadigas.

What Does The Mahishi Report Recommend:

100% reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in all public sector units, in Group ‘C’ and Group ‘D’ jobs in Central government and public sector undertakings (PSU) operating in Karnataka.

It also recommended a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in PSUs, private companies, and multinational companies.