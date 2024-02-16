Home

Karnataka To Form Special Unit To Tackle Fake News; Strict Action Against Rioters, Rumormongers, Says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents the State Budget 2024-25 in the Assembly, in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka News: A special unit will be formed to tackle spread of fake news and to take stringent action against rumormongers, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Friday, adding that those spreading fear and insecurity in the society by disseminating fake news, will not be spared.

Presenting the 2024-25 budget in the legislative assembly, Siddaramaiah said an Information Disorder Tackling Unit will be formed in collaboration with the Information Technology and Biotechnology department to take stringent action against miscreants who spread fake news.

The chief minister also said that the state government will take stringent action against those who engage in riots.

“As described by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, our state Karnataka is a garden of peace for all communities. For hundreds of years, people belonging to different religions, languages, cultures and communities have been living in harmony in this land. Therefore, our government will initiate stringent action against those who engage in riots in the name of caste, religion and language,” Siddaramaiah said.

Fake news cell

On the Information Disorder Tracking Unit, he said a special cell unit will be formed in the Home department which would be empowered to take suitable legal action against those who create insecurity and fear in society by spreading fake news.

In the wake of increasing cases of fake news and other cybercrime cases, 43 CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics) police stations will be upgraded with a view to strengthening cybercrime branch in the state to investigate and take effective action against those who deceive innocent people, the chief minister said.

Artificial intelligence software, baggage scanners and other state-of-the-art equipment will be procured at a cost of Rs five crore to ensure the smooth administration and security of all prisons of the state.

High-security prisons will be constructed in Shivamogga district at a cost of Rs 100 crore, he added.

Cess on property tax

To increase efficiency of the Fire and Emergency department, one per cent cess will be levied on property tax of newly constructed multistoried buildings according to the Karnataka Fire Force Act, 1964.

Under the Police Gruha-2025 scheme, 1,128 police quarters have been constructed so far and the construction work of 2,956 police quarters is under progress at a cost of Rs 800 crore. Rs 200 crore will be provided for the year 2024-25 for this project.

“Own buildings will be constructed for the police stations and offices that don’t have buildings at a cost of Rs 30 crore, and necessary equipment and software will be provided to strengthen mobile forensic and audio-visual branch of Forensic Science Laboratories at the cost of Rs 10 crore,” the CM added.

(With PTI inputs)

