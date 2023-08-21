Home

Karnataka To Scrap NEP, Draft New Education Policy, Says Dy CM DK Shivakumar | Watch

DK Shivakumar said the state government has decided to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) from next year, adding that the state will come up with its own education policy.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar at the General Body Meeting of Karnataka Congress, at KPCC office in Bengaluru on August 14, Monday. (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress government in Karnataka will scrap the Centre-sponsored National Education Policy (NEP) and formulate its own education policy which will come into effect in the state from the from next academic year, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after holding a meeting in this connection with Vice-Chancellors and other academicians in Karnataka, Shivakumar said the state government has decided to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP) from next year, adding that the state will come up with its own education policy and a committee for drafting the same would be constituted within a week’s time.

The Deputy CM also noted that several BJP states had also opted not to adopt the NEP and instead formed their own education policies.

#WATCH | Deputy Chief Minister-Karnataka DK Shivakumar says, "Karnataka government had a meeting with Vice Chancellors and various academicians including our officials. NEP (National Education Policy) was brought in 2021, but let me tell you none of the BJP ruling states have… pic.twitter.com/8gzdd9F2jQ — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

“Karnataka government had a meeting with Vice Chancellors and various academicians including our officials. NEP (National Education Policy) was brought in 2021, but let me tell you none of the BJP ruling states have taken interest in it and adopted it,” DK Shivakumar said.

“States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have rejected the NEP. We have examined all the aspects and we are going to scrap the NEP. From next year we’ll come up with our education policy. We will form a committee within a week,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)

