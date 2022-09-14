Bengaluru: Lead by the examples of Delhi and Maharashtra, Karnataka is also planning to launch all electric fleet in the state by the end of this decade. The state will be converting 35000 buses into EVs by 2030, according to a statement made by the Transport Minister, B Sriramulu in the legislative assembly on Wednesday. The minister reportedly issued the statement while responding to a query during the question hour. So far, the state has not bought any electric buses, according to the minister, but they are being operated on a contract basis. However, going forward, Karnataka will soon convert buses into electric vehicles.Also Read - In A First, Karnataka Introduces Quota For 'Male Third Gender' in Police Constable Recruitment. Details Here

According to the information provided by the minister, the BMTC is currently operating 90 electric buses since December 2021.

The minister also highlighted the increasing diesel prices, according to a PTI report. He mentioned that diesel buses incur a cost of Rs. 68.53 per km, while the contractual electric buses are costing Rs. 64.67 per km.

Under the Smart City Project, the state is operating 90 electric buses since December 2021 for 12 years, while the state has ordered 300 electric buses under the central government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles — FAME II scheme, as per the minister.

The per km cost of these buses is Rs. 61.90. 75. They have already begun operation since August 15, 2022.

In May this year, the Delhi government approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet. Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has also added electric buses to its fleet.