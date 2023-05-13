Karnataka Tumakuru Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Tumakuru District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List

Home

Tumakuru District live updates

Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting of votes for Tumakuru District’s Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Kunigal, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere (SC), Gubbi, Sira, Pavagada (SC), and Madhugiri is slated to start at 8 AM. The polling for Karnataka Election 2023 took place on May 10. The Zee News-Matrize Exit Polls 2023 have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 by winning 103-118 seats while the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been projected to win 79-93 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) is likely to win 25-33 seats.

Stay tuned to all updates related to Karnataka Election Result 2023 from Tumakuru District’s: Chiknayakanhalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Kunigal, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere (SC), Gubbi, Sira, Pavagada (SC), and Madhugiri.

The main candidates from Tumakuru District’s constituencies are:

1. Chiknayakanhalli

C.B. Surersh Babu JD(S)

Ningaraju C (AAP)

Kiran Kumar (INC)

J C Madhuswamy (BJP)

2. Tiptur

Shanthakumar JD(S)

K Shadakshari (INC)

B C Nagesh (BJP)

3. Turuvekere

M.T. Krishnappa JD(S)

Tennis Krishna (AAP)

Kanthraj B.M (INC)

Masala Jayaram (BJP)

4. Kunigal

Ravi B JD(S)

Jayaramaiah (AAP)

Dr. H.D. Ranganath (INC)

D Krishna Kumar (BJP)

5. Tumkur City

Govindaraju JD(S)

Mohammad Ghouse (AAP)

lqbal Ahmed (INC)

G.B. Jyothi Ganesh (BJP)

6. Tumkur Rural

D.C. Gowrishankar JD(S)

Dinesh Kumar B (AAP)

G.H. Shanmukhappa Yadav (INC)

B Suresh Gowda (BJP)

7. Koratagere (SC)

Sudhakar Lal JD(S)

Dr. G. Parameshwara (INC)

Anil Kumar (BJP)

8. Gubbi

Nagaraja JD(S)

Prabhuswamy (AAP)

S.R. Srinivas (INC)

SD Dileep Kumar (BJP)

9. Sira

Ugresh JD(S)

Shashi Kumar (AAP)

T.B. Jaya Chandra (INC)

Dr. Rajesh Gowda (BJP)

10. Pavagada (SC)

Thimmarayappa JD(S)

Ramanjanappa N (AAP)

H.V. Venkatesh (INC)

Krishna Nayak (BJP)

11. Madhugiri

Veerabhadraiah JD(S)

Syed Muzamil Pasha (AAP)

K.N. Rajanna (INC)

L C Nagaraj (BJP)

