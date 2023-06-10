Home

Karnataka College Girl Thrashes Man With Slippers For Harassing Her

A Karnataka girl thrashed her stalker with slippers for allegedly harassing her while she was on her way to college from her hostel.

New Delhi: A college girl in Karnataka thrashed a man with her slippers for allegedly stalking and harrasing her in Udipi district of the southern state on Friday.

A video of the incident shared on social media platforms shows the girl repeatedly striking the man, identified as 35-year-old Nazeer, with her slippers as he begs for forgiveness and pleads the locals to let him go.

A man in yellow shirt holds Nazeer by his shirt collar while the girl takes off one of her slippers and hits her stalker on the head and face with it. The accused is seen begging for forgiveness and takes the beating without resisting even as locals look on.

Quoting locals, an NDTV report said that on Friday morning, Nazeer followed the girl as she was heading for college from her hostel and allegedly harrased her. The incident took place on Okvadi road in Kundapura town of Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Later, the college student raised an alarm, alerting the villagers, who soon rushed to the scene and grabbed hold of the accused. The irate girl then proceeded to assault her alleged stalker with her slippers.

Nazeer was later handed over to the police.

