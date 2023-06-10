Home

Karnataka College Girl Thrashes Man With Slippers For Harassing Her | Watch Viral Video

A Karnataka girl thrashed her stalker with slippers for allegedly harassing her while she was on her way to college from her hostel.

New Delhi: A college girl in Karnataka thrashed a man with her slippers for allegedly stalking and harrasing her in Udipi district of the southern state on Friday.

A video of the incident shared on social media platforms shows the girl repeatedly striking the man, identified as 35-year-old Nazeer, with her slippers as he begs for forgiveness and pleads the locals to let him go.

A man in yellow shirt holds Nazeer by his shirt collar while the girl takes off one of her slippers and hits her stalker on the head and face with it. The accused is seen begging for forgiveness and takes the beating without resisting even as locals look on.

Quoting locals, an NDTV report said that on Friday morning, Nazeer followed the girl as she was heading for college from her hostel and allegedly harrased her. The incident took place on Okvadi road in Kundapura town of Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Later, the college student raised an alarm, alerting the villagers, who soon rushed to the scene and grabbed hold of the accused. The irate girl then proceeded to assault her alleged stalker with her slippers.

Nazeer was later handed over to the police.

Earlier, in January this year, a similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur where a woman thrashed a man with slippers for allegedly molesting her daughter.

As per reports at the time, the woman was walking in the street with her daughter when they were intercepted by the man who then allegedly molested and harassed the girl and also passed some rude and unsavory comments about the mother-daughter duo.

Furious with the man’s misdemeanor, the woman raised an alarm and soon a crowd of locals gathered at the spot.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media websites shows the woman beating up the alleged molester with her slippers while another man donning a brown-colored jacket rains downs blows on him while the accused is on his knees.

A similar video had earlier gone viral on social media platform wherein a woman was seen thrashing her alleged molester for harassing her in broad daylight on the streets of Uttar Pradesh.

