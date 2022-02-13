Bengaluru: The Udupi district administration of Karnataka has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in areas around all high schools in the district from Monday (February 14) till February 19 amid the row over the Hijab.Also Read - Karnataka Schools Up to Class 10 to Reopen From Monday; CM Bommai Warns Trouble Makers

To recall, the Karnataka government had earlier announced the reopening of schools in the state from Monday which were closed in view of the hijab-related controversy. The order will be in effect from 6 AM on February 14 to 6 PM on February 19. As per the order, assembly of five or more members around the school perimeter is not allowed. All sorts of gatherings including protests and rallies are banned. Inciting slogans, songs and speeches are strictly barred. Also Read - Hijab Not Essential to Islam Like Turbans For Sikhs, Urge Muslim Students to Return to Classrooms: Kerala Governor Arif Khan

SCHOOLS REOPEN TOMORROW

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said “High schools up to class 10 will reopen tomorrow, already Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of police and Deputy Director of Public Instruction of all districts have been asked to hold peace meetings involving parents and teachers at important schools aimed at maintaining cordial atmosphere. I’m confident that schools will function peacefully”. Also Read - Cancel Offline Board Exams 2022: Students' Plea in SC Seeks Alternative Assessment

The Karnataka government on Friday night had extended the holidays for degree and diploma colleges till February 16 amid a row over the hijab in the state. Earlier in the day, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh indicated that the government is likely to decide on reopening Pre-University and Degree Colleges on February 14.

“The high schools will resume on Monday and during the meeting that will be convened by the Chief Minister on Monday evening, a decision regarding starting classes for PUC and Degree College students will be taken at the earliest,” Nagesh said.