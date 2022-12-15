Karnataka Universities To Allow UG, PG Students To Write Exams In English, Kannada Or Both

Students enrolled in UG, PG programmes in state run universities will now be able to express their answers on sheets either in English, Kannada or in a mix of both languages.

UP Board Exams Clas 10 and Class 12 date sheets will be released on the official website - upmsp.edu.in

Bengaluru: In a first in India, students will be allowed to write exams bilingually. The Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC)has now allowed all undergraduate and postgraduate students of colleges under public universities in the state to write their exams bilingually. Students enrolled in UG, PG programmes in state run universities will now be able to express their answers on sheets either in English, Kannada or in a mix of both languages. This will be permitted for the forthcoming examinations in 2023 for the current academic year and onwards.

This decision by KSHEC comes in lien with National Education Policy concept’s of higher education being available in regional languages as well.

One answer in English, one answer in Kannada

This decision was taken by the council on Wednesday. Following this, students can write one answer in either of the language and the next one on another. Currently, students of degree or post-graduation courses have to choose prior to the examination as to which language the answer scripts will be written in.

According to Higher Education Minister, CN Ashwath Narayan, all students can use both languages and even wrote one answer in a mix of both languages. Moreover, KSHEC Vice-Chairman, Prof B Thimmegowda also confirmed that even a single question can be answered using both the languages, which means mixing both languages while writing a single answer to a particular question.

Explaining the decision, Prof Thimmegowda said that the decision is being taken so that there is no language barrier for the students. While we are expecting that not a lot of students will make use of this, it is to give an opportunity for students from the rural areas to be understood while writing their examinations.

All quality books in all languages will aloes be translated into Kannada. It was also decided to constitute a high-level committee to make use of technology in achieving this.