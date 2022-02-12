Karnataka Unlock Guidelines: As the coronavirus cases have significantly declined, the Karnataka government on Saturday further relaxed the lockdown guidelines and allowed the travellers from Maharashtra without RT-PCR test reports. In the fresh order, the Karnataka health department said the people arriving from Maharashtra will no longer require to produce negative RT-PCR test reports to enter Karnataka.Also Read - From United Kingdom to South Africa, 9 International Countries That Have Ruled Out Covid-19 Travel Ban

However, the state government said that people would still need to produce their vaccination certificates showing their ‘fully vaccinated’ status. Also Read - Kerala Further Relaxes COVID Curbs, Allows 1500 People For Religious Festivals | SOPs Here

In the circular, TK Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) said the rule has been relaxed in view of the current COVID situation. Also Read - Delhi Reports 977 New COVID Cases, Lowest This Year, Positivity Rate Drops To 1.73%

Notably, the TAC had last week recommended that Karnataka should stop insisting on negative RT-PCR reports from Maharashtra travellers. In this regard, the TAC members had deliberated on this issue at its 153rd meeting held recently.

Giving details, to The Hindu, TAC chairman MK Sudharshan said people travelling from Maharashtra to Karnataka are actually coming from a low burden state to one with a higher positivity rate.

On the other hand, CN Manjunath, nodal officer for labs and testing in the State’s COVID-19 task force and member of the State’s Clinical Experts Committee, said when the Centre has relaxed restrictions for international travellers, the mandatory RT-PCR negative rule for domestic travellers entering Karnataka from states that had a high burden in the beginning of the wave will have no relevance.

The Karnataka government had last month made the RT-PCR test compulsory for people entering its state to contain the virus transmission.

Corona cases: Karnataka on Friday reported 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,21,095 and toll to 39,575. There were 11,377 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,36,915. Of the new cases, 1,725 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 4,455 people being discharged and 11 virus-related deaths.

Of the 41 deaths, 11 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (6), Mandya and Mysuru (3), Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Tumakuru (2), followed by others.