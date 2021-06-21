New Delhi: Karnataka govt includes Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga & Vijayapura districts to Category I of COVID guidelines, paving way for reopening of all shops (except for malls), hotels, restaurants, eateries, bars & clubs between 6am & 5pm in these districts. Also Read - As Fear Over Third Wave Looms Large, Centre Cautions States on Easing of COVID Restrictions | Key Points

Earlier in the day, hotels, restaurants, gyms and public transport resumed operations on Monday as the state government's guidelines further relaxing Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru city come into effect. The new guidelines popularly called "unlock 2" have come into effect from 6 AM and will be in force up to 5 AM on July 5.

In the 17 districts, where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent shops will be open from 6 AM to 5 PM beginning Monday and public transport, including bus and metro, began operations with 50 per cent capacity.