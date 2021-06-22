New Delhi: Karnataka government on Tuesday further eased Covid-19 restrictions in four more districts – Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagara – allowing functioning of all shops (other than air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls) from 6 am to 1 pm with immediate effect and until 5 am of July 5, 2021. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock 2.0: Covid-19 Restrictions Eased in 6 More Districts

Earlier on Monday, the Karnataka government added six more districts to the list of 17 districts under "Unlock 2.0", where COVID-19 curbs have been relaxed, allowing hotels, gyms, and public transport bus services to resume operations. Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura have been placed under Category-1 after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate and also taking into account the consistent declining trend of the COVID-19 case positivity rate, the state government said in its order.

Prior to that, the government had issued guidelines on Saturday, further relaxing the Covid-19 curbs in 17 districts where the positivity rate is below 5 per cent, including Bengaluru, that came into effect from 6 am today, allowing all shops to function from 6 am to 5 pm and public transport to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity. As the state entered another phase of relaxation of lockdown measures, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told people not to be under the 'illusion' that the COVID-19 pandemic is gone and asked them to be vigilant and follow all the precautionary preventive measures. He said, "COVID numbers have come down than expected, so we decided to relax lockdown restrictions, but the fear of corona still looms large."

(With inputs from agencies)