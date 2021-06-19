New Delhi: As Karnataka begins phase-wise unlocking following a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases in several districts including capital Bengaluru from Monday, Namma Metro services will also resume services on weekdays from Monday to Friday, reports news agency ANI. Metro train services will not be available on Saturday and Sunday due to weekend curfew, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said. Also Read - Bengaluru Metro May Resume Services From September, Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Namma Metro will operate services on both Purple and Green Lines only during peak hours from Monday. Services will be between 7 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 6 pm with a frequency of five minutes. “Frequency of train services will be reviewed depending on the passenger traffic” said a press release from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday. Also Read - Bengaluru Metro Slows Down Trains as Pillar at Trinity Station Develops Cracks

BMRCL stated that only smart card-based travel is allowed and also urged passengers to utilize online top-up facility through mobile app and BMRCL website. “Only cashless transactions will be allowed at station counters for purchase of smart cards and recharges to avoid spread of Covid-19,” said the release. “Thermal scanning at station entry, hand sanitization, mandatory wearing of face mask and social distancing will be followed. Alternate seats to be kept vacant in Metro trains for social distancing”, it added. Also Read - Karnataka Bandh on 25th Jan: KSRTC, BMTC Buses, Bengaluru Metro to Operate Normally, List of Transport And Other Services That Will Shut or Stay Open