Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has intensified vigilance along the state borders to keep the monkeypox virus at bay, Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar said. He further informed that the authorities have also made sure there is thermal screening at every port and airport round the clock. "There are three officials at each place working in 8-hour shifts. This is the reason why no case has been reported in the state," he added.

He also stated that a person from Ethiopia who had travelled to India showed symptoms of monkeypox. "We sent his samples for a lab test. He tested negative for monkeypox on Friday. It was smallpox. As of now, there hasn't been a single case of monkeypox," he said.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district authorities are keeping a vigil in the bordering districts as five cases of monkeypox were confirmed in Kerala.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on July 22. India has reported nine cases of monkeypox — five from Kerala, four from New Delhi.

About 20,000 cases have been reported in 80 countries across the world.

Pointing out that studies indicate that monkeypox is not as contagious as Covid and it spreads only when a person is in prolonged contact with the infected person, Sudhakar appealed to people to maintain hygiene and follow all precautionary measures.