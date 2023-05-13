ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Karnataka
  • Karnataka Uttara Kannada District Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttara Kannada District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List
live

Karnataka Uttara Kannada District Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttara Kannada District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Check this LIVE blog for updates from constituencies in Uttara Kannada District - Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, and Yellapur.

Updated: May 13, 2023 8:09 AM IST

By India.com News Desk

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Check this LIVE blog for updates from constituencies in Uttara Kannada District - Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, and Yellapur.
Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Check this LIVE blog for updates from constituencies in Uttara Kannada District - Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, and Yellapur.

Live Updates

  • 8:08 AM IST

    Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting of votes for constituencies in Uttara Kannada District – Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, and Yellapur begins.

Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes for constituencies in Uttara Kannada District – Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, and Yellapur begins.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories