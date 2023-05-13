live
Karnataka Uttara Kannada District Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Uttara Kannada District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List
Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023: Check this LIVE blog for updates from constituencies in Uttara Kannada District - Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, and Yellapur.
Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of votes for constituencies in Uttara Kannada District – Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, and Yellapur begins.
Also Read:
- Karnataka Bidar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Vote Begins At Bidar
- Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes For Constituncies In Ramanagara - Magadi Ramanagara, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, Channapatna
- Karnataka Bengaluru Rural Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Bengaluru Rural District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.