Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Vijaynagara Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Kudligi Seat Begins at 8 AM

live

Karnataka Vijaynagara Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes For Kudligi Seat Begins at 8 AM

Karnataka Vijaynagara Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Check latest news live coverage from Vijaynagara district, vote counting, assembly election candidates, MLA seats, winners list from BJP, Congress, JDS and more on india.com

Karnataka Vijaynagara Election Result 2023 Live Updates

Load More

Karnataka Vijaynagara Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The voting for Kudligi constituency in Vijayanagara district will begin at 8 AM amid tight security. This time, Kudligi witnessed a fierce battle among Kodihalli Bhimappa from JD(S), Dr Srinivas NT from Congress and Lokesh V Nayaka from BJP.

As per the updates from the EC, the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture about the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day.

Chamarajanagar Assembly Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.