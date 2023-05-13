Home

Karnataka Vijaynagara Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Vijaynagara District Election, Vote Counting, Assembly Candidates, MLA Seats, Winners List

Live Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: The counting of votes for Vijayanagara District’s constituencies: Hagaribommanahalli (SC) and Vijayanagara is slated to start at 8 AM. The polling for Karnataka Election 2023 took place on May 10.

The Zee News-Matrize Exit Polls 2023 have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 by winning 103-118 seats while the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been projected to win 79-93 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) is likely to win 25-33 seats.

Stay tuned to all updates related to Karnataka Election Result 2023 from Vijayanagara District’s constituencies: Hagaribommanahalli (SC) and Vijayanagara.

