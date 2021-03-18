Bengaluru: After issuing a circular that use of loudspeakers will be banned in all mosques and dargahs across the state from 10 pm to 6 am, the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has clarified that the order was not about restricting the morning azaan or call for prayer. Also Read - Allahabad University VC Seeks Ban on Loudspeakers For Azaan, Sunni Cleric Hits Out

Stating that the contents of its previous circular was misrepresented, Auqaf Board CEO Y M Mohammed Yousuff issued a fresh circular on Wednesday. Also Read - Karnataka Waqf Board Circular Says no Loudspeakers in Mosques, Dargahs From 10 PM to 6 AM

“The prohibition of usage of loudspeaker was misrepresented as prohibition for morning azaan, which is not correct,” the CEO said. Also Read - Watch | Pakistani-Canadian Woman Breaks Stereotypes By Her Rendition of 'Azaan', Invites Ire

“Nothing will prevent morning azaan using loudspeakers by complying the standards prescribed above in the rules.”

Earlier, the board had issued a circular to all the mosques and dargahs in the state not to use loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, saying the ambient noise level around many mosques and mausoleums have “deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of the people”.

The March 9 order drew a sharp reaction from the leaders of Muslim community and triggered debates.

(With inputs from PTI)