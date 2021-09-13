New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was left red-faced after party MLA Shrimant Balasaheb Patil has claimed that he was offered money to leave Congress and join BJP before the toppling of the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka in 2019.Also Read - Bengaluru: Water Supply to be Affected In THESE Places on Sept 12,13 | Check List of Areas Here

Patil, an MLA from Kagwad Assembly constituency in Karnataka, was one of the 16 MLAs who joined BJP from Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leading to the fall of the coalition government led by then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"I have joined BJP without taking any offer of money. I was offered money to join the party. I could have asked for as much as I wanted. I did not ask for money, I asked them to give me a minister's post to serve the people", Patil told media persons.

He added, “I do not know why I was not given a ministership in the present government. But I have been promised that I will get a minister’s post in the next expansion. I had a word with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.”

Congress and JDS members would look to corner the state government over the issue during the Monsoon session which is beginning today.

After the Yediyurappa government formed in the state, Patil was given a ministerial berth. However, he was dropped from the cabinet after BS Yediyurappa resigned and Basavaraj Bommai became the chief minister.