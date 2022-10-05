Bengaluru Rains Latest Update: As per the latest updates from India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru and other districts of Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm on Wednesday.Also Read - Rahul Braves Heavy Rain In Mysuru As Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Karnataka | 10 Points

The IMD has also issued yellow alert in Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of the state.

Most of the districts in the state have been receiving rain in the recent past. However, IMD has stated that the rain will slow down in the regions of north Karnataka.

Apart from rain, Bengaluru is also experiencing cold weather due to the cloudy environment. The surrounding districts of Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural are also likely to get light showers.

Yellow alert has also been issued in districts located in the central region of Karnataka — Chitradurga, Davanagere districts.

Authorities in Bengaluru are keeping their fingers crossed as the drive against encroachment drive was yet not complete in areas which experienced rain fury recently.