Weather Update: Karnataka To Witness Light Rain, Drop In Temperature For Next 2 Days. Check Full IMD Forecast

Karnataka Weather Update Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said Karnataka is likely to witness light rain and drop in minimum temperature for two days and the range may vary from 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

The weather department further stated that Bengaluru will sport a generally cloudy sky with light rain very likely and may witness mist-like conditions in the early morning hours in some areas.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature for Bengaluru will drop to 17 degrees Celsius. Also, the chances of light rainfall is predicted at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka.

“Scattered very light to moderate rains likely over Mysuru, Mandya, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Davanagere districts and isolated very light to light rains likely to prevail over remaining districts of the (SIK) region,” the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC)said.

“Isolated very light to light rains likely over Vijayanagara district and dry weather likely to prevail over remaining districts of the (NIK) region,” it added.

