Karnataka Rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Tuesday that heavy rain will lash Karnataka for the next five days and issued a yellow alert for several districts. According to the forecast, Bengaluru will also receive heavy downpour in the coming two days. Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Hassan, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Mandya districts will receive heavy rain on Wednesday, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Haveri, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Ballary.

Bengaluru Sees Wettest Year In History, Beats 2017 Record

This year, Bengaluru received a record rainfall of 1,706 mm — breaking all prior records. In 2017, the state capital had recorded 1,696 mm of rainfall.

“With 13 mm of rainfall received today till 8:30 pm, #Bengaluru City #IMD observatory has broken the all time record for the wettest year in recorded history by recording a massive 1704 mm of rainfall for the year. The previous record was 1696 mm recorded just 5 years ago in 2017!” a Twitter page called Bengaluru Weather, run by a group of weather enthusiasts, said.

Here are the top 10 of the wettest years in #Bengaluru since 1900.

2022 – 1706 mm (till today)

2017 – 1696 mm

2005 – 1608.5 mm

2021 – 1510.5 mm

1998 – 1431.8 mm

1916 – 1348 mm

1991 – 1338.5 mm

1903 – 1301.3 mm

2008 – 1286 mm

2008 – 1286 mm

1958 – 1283.3 mm#bengalururains — Bengaluru Weather (@BngWeather) October 16, 2022

The Karnataka capital has been on a record-breaking spree this year, having recorded the wettest April in seven years, coolest day of May in 10 years, wettest June in a decade, highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years and the wettest September day since 2014.