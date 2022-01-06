Bengaluru: The Karnataka government had on Tuesday decided to impose curfew on weekends and restrict public gatherings to fight the third wave of coronavirus, till January 19. It has also decided to continue the night curfew for two more weeks, and has prohibited all rallies, dharnas, protests, among others.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 Schedule Released: Exam to Begin From March 28 | Deets Inside

With over 5,000 daily cases, Karnataka continued to witness a surge in numbers on Thursday, but reported only one death, taking the count to 30,22,603 and the fatalities toll to 38,358. The state has been witnessing a steady surge since last week and reported 5,031 fresh cases today, compared to 4,246 on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 4,324 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 172 being discharged and one death. The total number of active cases is now at 22,173.

Here's all you need to know about Karnataka weekend curfew from Friday till Monday.

Karnataka weekend curfew: Timings

As per the new guidelines, a weekend curfew will be imposed in the state from Friday 10 PM to Monday 5 AM for the next two weeks. “Weekend curfew to be imposed from 10 pm of Friday to 5 am of Monday in the entire state, in view of rising Covid-19 cases,” Karnataka minister R Ashoka had announced while speaking to reporters.

Karnataka weekend curfew: What’s allowed

All state and Union government offices and their autonomous bodies, corporations, etc, that deal with emergency services, essential services and COVID-19 containment and management duties shall be fully functional and officers or personnel of the same shall be allowed unrestricted movement.

Patients and their attendants or persons requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take the vaccination, shall be allowed movement with minimal proof.

Shops dealing in food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function.

Home delivery of all items shall be encouraged 24×7 to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.

Movement of trains and air travel will be permitted.

Karnataka weekend curfew: What’s restricted

All public parks will remain closed.

Pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, and auditoriums in the state will operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Restaurants and eateries shall be allowed only for take away and home delivery.

Marriage functions are permitted to be conducted with not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places.

