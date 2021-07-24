Bengaluru: As he gives a clear hint at his possible exit, BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said he had to face several challenges from the day he took charge as the Chief Minister, but is satisfied that he has made honest efforts to make the lives of the people better in the state. The Chief Minister also said that he feels proud to have paid back to the people of Shivamogga district and his Shikaripura constituency, by ensuring its all-round development.Also Read - 'Concocted, Fabricated and Evidence-less': BJP on Pegasus Spyware Story

"I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts for the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it. I feel proud to say that through all-round development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth," Yediyurappa said.

Saying that he has spoken to Deputy Commissioners of eight districts, including Shivamogga and directed them to take up relief and rescue works, he said he is satisfied that despite all these (challenges), he has been able to take steps to improve the living standard of the people and their financial position.

Clearly indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, BS Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will begin “his work” from July 26. It must be noted that his government in Karnataka will complete two years in office on July 26.

Amid these speculative developments, it was reported that the BJP top brass has started looking for a replacement of 78-year-old Lingayat strongman.

Quoting the BJP sources, the Times of India reported that the central leadership has shortlisted a few names with keeping 2023 Karnataka assembly elections in mind.

As per latest updates, the BJP has shortlisted eight people for the post and most likely a Lingayat will be picked to take forward the legacy of Yediyurappa in the state.

As per the TOI report, Dharwad West MLA Aravind Bellad, Vijayapura MLA Basannagouda Patil Yatnal, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murgesh R Nirani and Basavaraj Bommai may get a chance to become the chief minister.

According to reports, Yediyurappa may name state home minister Basavaraj Bommai if asked to suggest his successor for CM post. Other names such as Pralhad Joshi, BL Santosh, CN Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi, Govind Karjol, Visveshwara Hegde Kageri and CT Ravi are also doing the rounds.